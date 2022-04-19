Giannis Antetokounmpo went all the way from rookie to franchise player with an increase in millions of dollars in his contract extensions. All of the Bucks player information about his salary and net worth below.

Alongside James Harden, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the top 10 highest-paid players in the NBA. But it wasn't always like this, in the 2013 NBA Draft, the Greek Freak being 18 years old signed his first NBA contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since then, Giannis' skills and game level earned him a raise and 2 contract extensions. Antetokounmpo earned roughly 6 million dollars throughout his first 3 seasons. Giannis signed a new 4-year deal worth 100 million dollars in 2016. One year later a Nike endorsment deal was signed by the Greek Freak worth 35 million dolars.

A new contract extension was signed by Giannis in 2020. This was a five-year 228 million dollar deal in which the Milwaukee Bucks will pay his forward an average of 45 million dollars until the 2025-26 NBA season, by that time he is going to be 30 years old.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract

In this recently signed 228 million dollar deal, the Bucks were tied to pay his franchise player during the 2021-22 NBA season an estimated 39.3 million dollars. Giannis played 67 games in the regular season, meaning he earned an estimated 586,567 dollars per regular season game.

This ranked him 7th among the highest paid current NBA players with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kevin Durant. According to this multimillion dollar deal, Giannis is expected to be paid 42.5 million dollars during the 2022-23 NBA season and at least 10 million dollars more from endorsements only.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's net worth

Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned a very huge amount of money only from his NBA career. The most recent estimated net worth is nearly 108 million dollars. Which doesn’t include the 35 million Nike endorsement deal among other marketing deals which are undisclosed.