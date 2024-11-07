NFL News: Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Christian McCaffrey's return status

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to return to NFL action after a well-deserved short break. Some players are expected to be available, including star running back Christian McCaffrey, who had been temporarily replaced by a rookie.
According to Shanahan, McCaffrey could be ready to play this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s the expectation from the head coach as the 49ers prepare for their first game in November after closing out October with a home victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.