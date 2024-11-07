Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Christian McCaffrey's return status

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had to clarify the timeline for Christian McCaffrey’s potential return to the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan of the 49ers

By Richard Tovar

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to return to NFL action after a well-deserved short break. Some players are expected to be available, including star running back Christian McCaffrey, who had been temporarily replaced by a rookie.

According to Shanahan, McCaffrey could be ready to play this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s the expectation from the head coach as the 49ers prepare for their first game in November after closing out October with a home victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NBA News: Russell Westbrook sends a strong message to Thunder after Nuggets' win
NBA

NBA News: Russell Westbrook sends a strong message to Thunder after Nuggets' win

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb delivers key injury update about his status with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb delivers key injury update about his status with Dallas Cowboys

Report: Williams sets high price tag for Red Bull’s pursuit of Franco Colapinto
Sports

Report: Williams sets high price tag for Red Bull’s pursuit of Franco Colapinto

Panthers sign star running back to help Bryce Young in the future
NFL

Panthers sign star running back to help Bryce Young in the future

Better Collective Logo