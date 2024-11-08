Patrick Mahomes isn't afraid to admit that the Kansas City Chiefs could go all the way and deliver an undefeated season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl in something which has never been done before in league’s history.

Furthermore, after an impressive 8-0 start and total control of the AFC West, rumors of a possible undefeated season are starting to swirl because the schedule is really favorable.

Right now, although anything is possible in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers look like the only real threats for that losing column. That’s why Mahomes sent a clear message when asked about that possibility.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs undefeated?

The Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated with an 8-0 record. Patrick Mahomes sent a big warning to all the teams in the NFL by admitting they don’t care about stats. They just want greatness.

“We are a really good football team. Whatever it takes that day, guys are going to step and make a play if it’s defense, if it’s offense, if it’s special teams. Each individual in those situations, they’re going to step up and make that play whenever their number is called that day. None of us are about stats here, we’re about wins. We have a great culture of winning. I think we’re getting better offensively. Defense has been great all year long. I know we’re not playing our best football yet and we’re still finding ways to win. we just have to continue to get better and build up into the playoffs.”

Which NFL team is undefeated?

The Chiefs are the only team undefeated in the 2024 season and, throughout NFL history, only the Miami Dolphins could achieve that feat all the way by winning the Super Bowl (1972).

“There have been seasons where we’ve had great stats and not won the Super Bowl. And there are seasons like last year when you don’t necessarily have great stats, but you win the Super Bowl. That still feels way better. We are going to find a way to win the football game. It comes with experience and a great culture that we’ve built here.”