MLB Rumors: New York Yankees join the race for top free agent pitchers

The New York Yankees have expressed interest in some of the top pitchers available in the MLB free agent market.

The New York Yankees have started the offseason on a high note, securing star pitcher Gerrit Cole by opting out of his release clause. In addition, the Yankees are reportedly targeting several high-profile free agents, including Blake Snell, Max Fried, and Corbin Burnes, as noted by MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Not only are the Yankees aiming to retain MLB‘s most coveted free agent, Juan Soto, but they are also making strides to bolster their pitching staff with elite talent.

Burnes, who had an impressive 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles, posted a 2.92 ERA and racked up 181 strikeouts. Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, re-entered free agency after his stint with the San Francisco Giants, seeking the lucrative contract he missed last offseason. Meanwhile, Atlanta Braves veteran Max Fried is also exploring his options and could be an enticing addition for the Yankees.

A luxury rotation for the Yankees?

The Yankees already boast a solid starting rotation for the 2025 season, featuring Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, and Marcus Warren. However, adding a pitcher of Burnes, Snell, or Fried’s caliber would elevate the rotation to elite status.

While competition for these pitchers is expected to be fierce, the Yankees have the financial flexibility to present compelling offers. The team remains focused on assembling a powerhouse roster to contend for the World Series next season.

Yankees and the MLB free agency frenzy

As MLB free agency heats up, more moves are expected in the coming days and weeks. The Yankees will stay active in the market, seizing opportunities to enhance their lineup and maintain their pursuit of championship glory.