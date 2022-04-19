Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the NBA. The Greek Freak has won several individual awards and last season he finally clinched his first NBA championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has changed a lot throughout his NBA career. Despite the bad record as a team in his rookie season, the Greak Freak was one of the players who displayed varied skills and a consistently high level game. This clearly was a sign for the Milwaukee Bucks to keep him in their franchise.

After 9 NBA seasons, Antetokounmpo has dominated many aspects of the game. Back-to-back MVP awards credited his offensive style and his 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year awardgave him a new side to his game.

Antetokounmpo has an above-average physique, which allows him to dominate the game in a way only a few basketball players could do. Highly skilled and big in size is a combination that any NBA team always needs.

How old is Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, Greece on December 6, 1994. The Greek Freak is 27 years old. He comes from a Nigerian sports-related family. Antetokounmpo's father is a retired soccer player named Charles and his mother is a retired high jumper named Veronica.

How much does Giannis Antetokounmpo weigh?

When he first arrived to the NBA, Giannis only had experience in a 2nd tier league back in his home country. None of the NBA scouts saw him before and with no college experience, nobody knew how good he was going to be at NBA level. However, everybody agreed that his body was way above the average 18 year old kid in the US. Currently Giannis has gained more muscle and he is fit for the NBA level weighing 242 pounds.

How tall is Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Antetokounmpo is the 2nd tallest player in the Milwaukee Bucks roster, right after Brook Lopez who is 7 feet tall. Giannis is 6 feet 11 inches tall. Surprisingly he is not even on the top 10 list of tallest current NBA players. But his wingspan makes him a man standing at 7 feet 3 inches tall, a man worthy of his Greek ancestors.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoe size?

Continuing with Giannis' body parts his shoe size is a very important aspect. With his 16 US shoe size, Giannis is capable of running in a couple of strides across the basketball court easily. He has the same shoe size as Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar. All this astonishing physique elements mentioned before helps him to be a very powerful and dominant player in the NBA.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Jersey Number?

Since Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived to the NBA his jersey number has always been 34. But there's a story behind it. His father was born in 1963 and his mother in 1964. So, he took the 3 and 4 to join them on his jersey number.