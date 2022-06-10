The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will face each other for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The Golden State Warriors will play their third game at home and the 5th of this NBA Finals when they the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The series returns to San Francisco for what will be Game 5 of this closely-matched series. In the first two matches of the series, the two teams could not draw differences and the series traveled to Boston with a 1-1 that, although the number obviously indicates that it is a tied series, those who favored this result the most were the Celtics.

The Massachusetts franchise managed to do something no one else could so far in these playoffs: They were able to win a home game from the Golden State Warriors. Until now, in the first three series before reaching the final, nobody had managed to win there, the Celtics were the first, which fills them with confidence for what is to come, although of course they should not be overconfident since the Warriors continue being a very tough team.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Game 5: Date

This 2022 NBA finals game between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics that will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California will be played on Monday, June 13 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Game 5: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Game 5

Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play this 2022 NBA finals game on Monday, June 11 at 9:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: ABC.

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

