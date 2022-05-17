Golden State Warriors will play against Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will open up the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 1 at the Chase Center. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Golden State Warriors advanced to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole led the offensive line to out-best one of the 2022 NBA Playoffs' underdogs. In their 4-2 win against Memphis Grizzlies, Curry registered 26 points per game, Thompson pulled up 18 points per game and Poole went off with 12 points per game.

On the other side, Dallas Mavericks eliminated the Phoenix Suns in a nerve-wracking 4-3 game series. Luka Doncic registered 32 points per game to qualify for the first time to the Conference Finals since Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to the NBA title back in 2011. Spencer Dinwiddie also helped on the offensive end with 11 points per game.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

Golden State Warriors advanced to the West Conference Finals after 3 seasons when the Dubs swept out the Portland Trail Blazers at this very same stage. In the 2019-20 NBA season, The Dubs ranked 15th in the West and the worst overall team in the NBA. Last season, the Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in a Play-In matchup, therefore the Warriors had to rebuild their team and regained Klay Thompson after his injury for the 2021-22 NBA Season. The Warriors ranked 3rd in the West in the regular season. In addition, the Dubs won to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Second Round and to the Denver Nuggets in the First Round.

On the other side, Dallas Mavericks have made the impossible. First off, the Mavericks qualified as the 4th best team in the West. In the First Round the Mavericks won to the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns in the Second Round to complete one of the most iconic playoffs for the Dallas' franchise since their NBA title in 2010-11 NBA Season.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch or stream live in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 1 between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to be played on Wednesday May 18, 2022 9:00 PM (ET) at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be broadcast on TNT for the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and Odds

The Warriors and the Mavericks will open up this 2022 NBA West Conference Finals in San Francisco. According to Caesars, the favorites to win Game 1 are Golden State Warriors with -225 odds, while Dallas Mavericks have +185 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 214.5 points for Game 1 of this Western Conference Finals Playoffs series.

