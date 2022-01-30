Golden State Warriors will visit Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center this Monday, January 31. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch it in the US.

Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Toyota Center this Monday, January 31, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch it in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Golden State Warriors have a very difficult game against the Brooklyn Nets, with whom they have achieved a five-game winning streak, which allows them to remain close to the leaders of the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors are confident that they can regain the leadership they had during some moments of this regular season.

On the Rockets side, this seems to be a tanking season for them. To tell the truth, and despite being the last in the Western Conference standings, they are not that far behind the Portland Trail Blazers, who are 10th. However, it seems clear that Houston's goal this season is not the Play-in, but the 2022 Draft.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 31, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will play this Monday, January 31 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Toyota Center will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on November 7 and January 22, and both times were victories for the Warriors by 120-107 and 105-103 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors to be played this Monday, January 31, at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: ATTSN-SW, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is obvious that favoritism will be on the side of the Golden State Warriors, one of the best teams in the NBA.

