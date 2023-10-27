How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face each other today in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Both rivals meet again after meeting in the 2023 Conference finals. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat for FREE in the US on Fubo]

One of the most intense rivalries from the previous season is being rekindled. These two teams faced off in the conference finals, putting on an exhilarating display to determine the Eastern Conference champions and eventual NBA finalists.

During that memorable series, the Miami Heat emerged victorious, overcoming the Boston Celtics, who had managed to force a seventh game after being down 3-0. In this new season, both teams have commenced with victories in their opening games, and now only one of them will be able to maintain their undefeated record and start the season 2-0.

When will Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will take place today, October 27 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.