How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Sacramento Kings will face off against Golden State Warriors today in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Interesting duel in the Western Conference. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This is a match between two teams that promise to contend at the top of the competition this year. They may have had different beginnings, but both teams require victories to establish a strong foundation that aligns with the expectations set for them.

The Golden State Warriors, for instance, kicked off their season with a 108-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns in a closely contested game. On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings enjoyed a more favorable start, securing a convincing 130-114 victory against the Utah Jazz.

When will Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will take place today, October 27 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.