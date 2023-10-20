How to watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

A great matchup is coming to the schedule as a championship aspirant appears in front of a rookie sensation aiming to take over the league. The Golden State Warriors will encounter the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center in the 2023 NBA Preseason. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

The Warriors have made some intriguing additions in the offseason, headlined by the blockbuster trade in which they acquired Chris Paul while shipping away Jordan Poole’s contract. Decision-making should improve significantly as they vie to surpass last year’s conference semifinals appearance. Expected the starters to log increased playing time in this matchup.

This preseason has definitely positioned the Spurs as a team to follow for their young talent. Watching their first overall selection Victor Wembanyama has been a priority for fans as he has showcased his rare skillset. Something remarkable that could emerge from this game is the fact that they are expected to utilize their projected lineup for the first time thus far.

When will Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs be played?

The Golden State Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Preseason this Friday, October 20. The game will be played at Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs in the US

The game between Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. NBA TV is the other option.