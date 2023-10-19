Klay Thompson’s importance for the Golden State Warriors goes way beyond the stat sheet. Besides being the second-best three-point shooter in NBA history, he’s also one of the most beloved and respected competitors and members of the organization.

He’s entering his 13th season in the league and will one day be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His contributions to four NBA championships were evident on both ends of the floor, and there would be no dynasty without him.

That’s why Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants the fans to pull the brakes on all speculation about his future. Even if it’s true that they haven’t reached an agreement on a contract extension, that doesn’t mean keeping him for the long run isn’t at the top of his priority list.

Joe Lacob Asks For Patience Over Thompson’s Extension

“I hope it’s not a distraction,” Lacob said on 95.7 The Game. “I mean, we’re not in control of this. There are two sides to every negotiation. We want him back. He wants to be back. It’s kind of like Draymond [Green’s contract situation this past offseason].”

Lacob thinks things will eventually run their natural course, and as much as he or the fans would love to get a deal done right now, that’s not the way things work in this business:

“I think everyone needs to just chill a little bit. Let it take its course,” he added. “My guess is it works out. I can’t control it. I can’t dictate it. You can’t dictate it. Fans can’t dictate it. These things have to take their course. There are different parties involved, but the intentions are really good.”

Thompson Won’t Be Distracted

Likewise, Thompson already told The Athletic that he doesn’t want his contract talks — or lack thereof — to get in his way this season. He’s thirsty for revenge after last season’s elimination left a sour taste on his mouth, and he’ll keep basketball first and foremost for now.

“It’s not going to be a thing,” the shooting guard said. “The fact that I’m going into my 13th season – that alone – it gives me such peace of mind. Granted, I’ve made money, I’ve been able to take care of my family, myself, the people I love. But when I started playing this game, I never once thought I’m playing the game because I’m going to be rich and famous. Never did.”

Thompson is one of the few players who could take 6+ three-pointers a night and still shoot over 40% from beyond the arc. He scored 60 points on 11 dribbles, and while his offensive game is often overlooked and underrated, there’s literally no shot he cannot make.

The Warriors know better than to lowball one of their team legends. Thompson will have his jersey retired and a statue outside of CHASE Center sooner rather than later, and they will do right by him to make sure he only plays for them throughout the course of his NBA career.