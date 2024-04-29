Jan-Lennard Struff faces Carlos Alcaraz in what will be the 2024 Madrid Open round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to Watch Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 Madrid Open

Local player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia aims to advance to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open as he takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 16. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, we’ll provide essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a range of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

Due to his talent, home advantage, and the absence of Novak Djokovic, it’s evident that Carlos Alcaraz is the primary favorite to win the 2024 edition of the Madrid Open. He has showcased this prowess since the tournament’s outset, convincingly winning his matches.

First, he defeated Aleksandr Shevchenko (6-2 and 6-1), followed by a victory against Seyboth Wild (6-3 and 6-3). Now, the Spaniard aims to advance to the quarterfinals, though it won’t be an easy task. His opponent, Jan-Lennard Struff, has also made steady progress. Recognizing himself as the underdog, the German will seek to surprise Alcaraz.

When will the Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

The round of 16 match of the 2024 Madrid Open between Jan-Lennard Struff and Carlos Alcaraz take place this Tuesday, April 30 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM*

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

* Estimated time

How to watch Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the 2024 Madrid Open round of 16 between Jan-Lennard Struff and Carlos Alcaraz through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, Marquee Sports Network.