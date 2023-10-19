The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams to watch in the 2023-24 NBA season. For the first time in years, the purple and gold are seen as legit contenders. However, it’s safe to say their championship aspirations will hinge on LeBron James and Anthony Davis‘ health.

We’re talking about two veteran stars who need no introduction, as they’ve already what they’re capable of when healthy. Last year they got the help they needed to be competitive again, but it wasn’t enough to challenge for the ring.

The 2020 championship is a testament to what LeBron and AD can do together, but it’s been three years now. Therefore, the Lakers have some pressure on their shoulders, especially since they made interesting moves in the offseason.

Rob Pelinka didn’t have to pull off much trades like he did in February, but by capitalizing on the free agency and re-signing key contributors, the Lakers have reasons to believe. The lineup is pretty much set, but the fifth spot is still up for grabs. With their opening game right around the corner, AD believes Taurean Prince can take it.

Anthony Davis believes Taurean Prince is making strong case to start for the Lakers

“He’s a vet. True professional,” Davis said of Prince, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group. “Shooting the basketball very well in practice, games, he’s getting work in. A defender. He’s been great. I’m not sure who the starter is going to be, but I think he’s making a great case for himself.”

Prince, 29, agreed on a one-year deal with the Lakers as a free agent this offseason after spending the last two years with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though he wasn’t expected to challenge for a spot as a starter, his preseason performances put the big man in the conversation.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell are all but confirmed in the Lakers lineup, but it’s still unclear who will complete the starting five. Apart from Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura seem to be in the race for that open spot.

Vanderbilt made a great impression in LA since arriving from Utah in February, especially on the defensive side of the ball. His weakness, however, is in offense. Hachimura, on the other hand, has proven his ability on both sides of the floor.

Lakers hoping offseason moves take them higher

Though being swept by the Nuggets hurt, the Lakers had little to complain about last season considering how poorly they performed in the first half of the year. The February moves paid off, as the team ended up making the Conference Finals.

But now it’s time to build on that turnaround, hoping to go further than in 2023. The Lakers were widely seen as the big winners of the free agency, having signed Gabe Vincent, Prince, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, and Christian Wood.

With Reaves, Hachimura and Vanderbilt tied to contract extensions, the purple and gold have secured depth. Their fifth starter may not be confirmed yet, but they have plenty of options before facing Denver on Oct. 24 in the season opener.