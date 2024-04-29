Rafael Nadal faces off against Jiri Lehecka in what will be the 2024 Madrid Open round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Rafael Nadal is set to take on Czech player Jiri Lehecka in an intriguing showdown in the round of 16 at the 2024 Madrid Open. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this crucial match, we’ll furnish vital information, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

Rafael Nadal‘s retirement appears to be drawing nearer with each passing day, magnifying the significance of every match where the legend showcases his prowess. Each appearance carries a weight greater than the mere context of the tournament or round being played. “Rafa” has displayed remarkable form in the three rounds thus far, securing victories convincingly, albeit encountering some challenges in the third round against Cachin.

Undoubtedly, fans harbor the dual aspiration of witnessing him advance to yet another final and seeing him grace the courts of Roland Garros, where he has shone brighter than any other player in history. However, before such aspirations can be realized, he must navigate through the round of 16, where he faces Czech player Jiri Lehecka, who is also vying to secure a spot in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka match be played?

The round of 16 match of the 2024 Madrid Open between Rafael Nadal and Jiri Lehecka will take place this Tuesday, April 30 at 3:15 PM (ET).

Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM*

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

* Estimated time

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the 2024 Madrid Open round of 16 between Rafael Nadal and Jiri Lehecka through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, Marquee Sports Network.