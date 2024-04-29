Even though Darvin Ham’s future at the helm of the Los Angeles Lakers has been questioned, it looks like the franchise has no plans to end his tenure.

Darvin Ham has been the Los Angeles Lakers head coach for only two seasons now. But in such a big franchise, that can already be enough time for fans to feel they’ve seen enough. Pressure is mounting on the team to make a coaching change as its first move to come back stronger, but the front office may not have that in consideration.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ham will probably continue at the helm of the Purple and Gold regardless of the results or the outside pressure because the team is not expected to break the bank for another coach.

“Here’s what the Lakers will have to look at: What is the marketplace; who is available out there? Mike Budenholzer is the most accomplished coach that’s available. The Lakers have not shown necessarily a willingness to pay for a head coach of what Budenholzer is going to command on the market,” Woj said. “Is it fair for Darvin Ham to lose his job? If they get swept, if they lose in five, it is part of the conversation the Lakers are going to have.”

How Ham has fared in two years as Lakers HC so far

The Lakers handed Ham the baton in 2022 after missing the postseason under Frank Vogel. That marked Ham’s first experience as a head coach. Before that, he served as an assistant at the Milwaukee Bucks for four years.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham giving a press conference.

Following a rocky start to the 2022-23 campaign, Los Angeles turned things around halfway through the season thanks to a number of moves at the February trade deadline. The Lakers ended up making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals under Ham’s watch, but got swept by eventual champions Denver Nuggets.

Darvin Ham feels support from the Lakers’ brass

Since the expectations have been that he could find a way to succeed with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, Ham’s work has been under scrutiny and the team’s inconsistency in his second year only put him in a hotter seat. The coach, however, feels he has the bosses’ trust.

“Nah, it comes with the territory,” Ham said in January when asked how he reacts to rumors about his job security. “My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady, our president, Robert Pelinka, we’re all aligned. As long as they’re not saying it, I guess I’m good. I know how they feel about me in the situation we’re currently in. We’re all on the same page. My two captains, I communicate with them. Our communication has been at a high level.”