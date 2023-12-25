How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

This Christmas, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics gift us a battle for bragging rights and a potential glimpse into the NBA’s future. Taking center court at Crypto.com Arena today, these two titans of the hardwood go head-to-head in a rivalry that transcends generations.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

A recent victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-120 gave relief to the Los Angeles Lakers, they finally won a game after suffering with a 4-game losing streak. So far they are in the 3rd spot of the Pacific Division.

Boston Celtics come into this one as the Eastern Conference leaders, they have a record of 22-6 with a pair of recent wins against the Sacramento Kings and L.A. Clippers. They haven’t played at home since December 17.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics be played?

Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics play for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season on Monday, December 25 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. More than just a regular-season game, this matchup ignites decades of memories. From Magic vs. Bird to Shaq vs. Kobe, LeBron vs. Pierce – the Lakers and Celtics have woven a tapestry of epic encounters that define the very spirit of the NBA. Tonight, a new chapter unfolds, fueled by young stars eager to etch their names in history.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics in the US

This game for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, December 25, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.