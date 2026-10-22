Is LeBron James playing today, Oct. 22, for 76ers vs Cavaliers in 2026-27 NBA season?

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 2026-27 NBA season home opener and all eyes are on LeBron James.

LeBron James will have to face his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns, in his new team’s home opener as the Philadelphia 76ers open their arena for the first time in the 2026-27 NBA season.

For all wondering, and that’s everyone, LeBron James is active and expected to play a full workload for the 76ers against the Cavaliers. James wasn’t featured on the injury report, so he’s a full go. Many wonder why LeBron James didn’t sign for the Cavaliers, instead opting for the 76ers, but now, the star must face that very decision head on.

James played in the 76ers season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and logged a a 34-minute performance as the Sixers spoiled banner night for the Knicks.

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How did LeBron James do in his 76ers debut?

In 34 minutes, James scored 5-13 from the field for 14 points (including 4-6 free throws), nine rebounds and seven assists. However, there’s more to the story. James had a verbal altercation with some MSG fans, and also, his +/- was a negative -2.

PSA: Jaylen Brown and LeBron James are Sixers pic.twitter.com/jLy2Mq5Ahc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 21, 2026

Hence, James wasn’t stellar by any means, but he proved he still can be a multi-faceted asset for this team. However, his efficiency should rise as the games go by. Tonight against the Cavaliers, he should have a better outing, given that fans will be rooting for him.

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The Cavs are not an easy opponent

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have not landed LeBron James during the last free agency period, but they didn’t need him exactly. He would’ve been a cherry on top of an already great roster.

With players like James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley, this team is ready to compete. Role players like Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson make this roster a very talented one. For the Sixers to win, James and company must be at their A-game.

Key takeaways

LeBron James is active for the Philadelphia 76ers’ home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

for the Philadelphia 76ers’ home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James recorded 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in his 76ers debut.

in his 76ers debut. The Cleveland Cavaliers feature James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley on their roster.