The Miami Heat had an impressive run in the 2023 NBA playoffs, but they came up short against the Nuggets. Since Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland, Pat Riley has been trying to upgrade the lineup with the veteran guard.

Dame is reportedly keen on joining the Heat, where he would have a legitimate chance to challenge for an elusive ring next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The problem is the Blazers aren’t giving in so easily.

With the Heat unwilling to negotiate their two stars, the question is what kind of package they’d need to offer to satisfy Portland. Tyler Herro is expected to be part of any potential deal, but just in case, Nikola Jovic is letting the team know he doesn’t want out.

Nikola Jovic sends message to Heat amid Lillard negotiations

“It’s basketball. Of course I’d love to be in Miami, those guys are great and they helped me a lot,” Jovic said, via Christos Tsaltas. “I would really love to stay with them and compete in basketball and as a person because they are unbelievable. What happens, happens. I hope I stay there. That’s all.”

Selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jovic is still a young player with plenty of time to fulfill his potential. Miami has been taking him slowly with the hopes of seeing him blossom into a star. But if trading Jovic is what it takes to land Lillard, the Heat probably won’t hesitate to do so.