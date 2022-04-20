Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks clash on Thursday at Vivint Arena for Game 3 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Utah Jazz will come against Dallas Mavericks once again on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the third game of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

Their 12th playoff game will take place on Thursday in Salt Lake City. The Dallas Mavericks have won seven head-to-head matchups, while the Utah Jazz have triumphed four times.

In Game 2, the Mavericks defeated the Pacers 110-104 in their most recent meeting on April 18, 2022. Game 3 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs is sure to be a thrilling encounter.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

The Utah Jazz finished the regular season with a record of 49-33 in 82 games, enough for fifth place in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, finished the regular season one spot ahead of them in the Western Conference, in fourth place with a record of 52-30.

This is the third game of the NBA Playoffs' First Round. American Airlines Center has hosted the first two 2022 Playoffs meetings between Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will host games 3 and 4 of the series. Right now, the series is even at a game apiece.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 between Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks, to be played on Thursday, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA TV in the United States.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks matchup. However, judging by Jazz's own-court advantage, we can expect them to win at home.