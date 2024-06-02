With their second trip to the NBA Finals just in front of them, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum should get more credit, claims Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Boston Celtics have made it to the NBA Finals twice in the past three years, and they’ve reached the Eastern Conference Finals six out of the eight past seasons.

Still, they have zero championships to show for that. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have faced plenty of criticism for that, as they haven’t been as dominant late in the playoffs as they’ve always been during the regular season.

There have also been rumors and speculation about their relationship and whether the team should look to break them up or not. With that in mind, coach Joe Mazzulla made sure to set the record straight and call out the media over those unfair narratives.

Joe Mazzulla Calls Out The Media Over Celtics Star Duo

“The whole thing about that really pisses me off and I think it’s unfair to both of them,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s stupid that people have to use those two guys’ names so they can remain relevant. It’s very unfair those two get compared. They’re two completely different people, completely different players, completely different teammates, they love each other, and they go about winning, and they go about their process in a different way.”

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Mazzulla Says They’re Not Judged Like Other Duos

“You see other duos around the league don’t have to go through that. It’s because of the platform that they have, it’s because they’ve been so successful their entire careers, they’ve been able to longstanding success at a high, high level. So people need them in order to stay relevant,” Mazzulla continued.

That’s fair. However, that’s the kind of scrutiny that comes with playing for a franchise like the Boston Celtics. And while the criticism has often been unfair and uncalled for, the only thing to make it stop is by winning at the highest level, and that’s something they objectively haven’t done yet.