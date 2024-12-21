NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear about Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury after win over Texans

Andy Reid had uncertainty all week about Patrick Mahomes and his ankle injury. However, all of his doubts were dispelled in a great 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs have a record of 14-1 and control their destiny to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That goal is key to having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

After the game against the Texans, Reid gave a new update on Mahomes’ situation and assured that, based on what he could see, the quarterback is ready to try to win the Super Bowl.

What’s the status of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle?

During his press conference after the game against the Houston Texans, Andy Reid never indicated that Mahomes’ availability for the Christmas game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was at risk. On the contrary, he was surprised by his quarterback’s ability to run, with 33 yards and a touchdown.

“I didn’t think he will be able to get out and run like that or would run like that. He did a great job with all that. He had that mindset right from the get-go that he was going to be out there and going. He didn’t miss a beep. He practiced every rep.”

