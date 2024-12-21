LeBron James' son, Bronny, opens up about his mental health journey after overcoming an illness

LeBron James has already achieved one of his career dreams: sharing the NBA court with his son, Bronny James. However, Bronny’s journey has taken a detour as he was assigned to the NBA G League to play for the South Bay Lakers. In a recent interview at the G League Winter Showcase, the young player opened up about the challenges he has faced, including recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered on July 24, 2023.

Bronny James diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, he underwent months of recovery. “I’ve become resilient over these past couple of years fighting through injuries, mental illness, stuff like that,” Bronny confessed. “Just, you know, coming in and working every day and staying the course.”

Bronny committed himself to getting back on the court. Now, he faces the challenge of proving he can play at the NBA level as a high-performing professional. “I’m just showing up every day, trying to get better every day, trying to learn every day and playing my game every day,” expressed Bronny.

Bronny James performance at NBA G League

In the NBA G League, Bronny has begun to showcase his potential. In a recent game against the Greensboro Swarm, he posted an impressive stat line of 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists, highlighting his ability to compete at a high level. His performance has seen steady improvement over the past few months, silencing early critics who doubted his readiness for the NBA.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Playing in the G League gives Bronny the chance to develop his skills in a competitive but less pressurized environment. He has already shown flashes of his scoring ability, including a standout 30-point performance against the Valley Suns. Like his father, Bronny also excels in playmaking and versatility, demonstrating a high basketball IQ and creative flair.

Can Bronny James fulfill LeBron’s dream of sharing a full NBA season?

Bronny holds his future in his hands. Taking his time to develop will be crucial for his career. Excelling in the G League is the next step before transitioning to the NBA. Magic Johnson shared his perspective on Bronny’s journey affirming that he still needs to develop on G League. Nevertheless, Johnson thinks that he will be ready for NBA next year

Most likely, Bronny will have another shot at the NBA next year, depending on his progress. The Los Angeles Lakers head coach, JJ Redick, also expressed confidence in Bronny’s development. Bronny has the talent and skills to fulfill LeBron’s dream of playing an entire NBA season together. Ultimately, it will depend on his effort, growth, and continued dedication during his time in the G League.