The Golden State Warriors had a rough night in a humiliating 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Draymond Green, a four-time NBA champion, delivered a stat line that raised eyebrows—zero points, zero rebounds, and zero assists. Jordan Poole, now with the Washington Wizards, seemed to take notice, making his feelings known in a subtle but pointed manner.

In 19 minutes of action, Green managed just one steal while committing four turnovers and four fouls, marking an unforgettable night for Warriors‘ forward and one of the worst performances of his career.

It seems the Wizards player took advantage of Green’s rough night to subtly poke fun at the situation by liking an Instagram post that highlighted Green’s poor performance in the Warriors’ loss.

The relationship between Green and Poole famously soured during their time with the Warriors, particularly after an infamous practice incident where Green punched Poole in the face. That altercation reportedly led Golden State to trade Poole to Washington in an effort to restore harmony within their locker room.

Green sets an unwanted NBA record

Green’s tough night etched his name into the record books—but not for the right reasons. He became the first player in NBA history to record a minus-42 plus-minus while failing to score, rebound, or assist in under 20 minutes of play.

To Green’s credit, he wasn’t the only Warrior to struggle. Stephen Curry failed to make a single field goal for the first time in his career in a game where he wasn’t injured. Andrew Wiggins was the lone bright spot, scoring 19 points, but the other four starters combined for fewer than nine points.

Stephen Curry reacts to blowout loss

After the game, Curry addressed the lopsided defeat with a surprising sense of optimism. “We get blown out like this once a year,” Curry told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “[But compared to the 50-point loss against the Boston Celtics earlier this year], I like the vibes better right now.”

“I’m going to keep saying it cause I genuinely believe it: we are better than what we’ve been playing. Better than what we showed tonight.” Curry’s comments signal hope for a turnaround, but for now, the Warriors face questions about their consistency—and Green’s recent struggles add to the scrutiny.

