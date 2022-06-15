Jordan Poole has made outstanding performances for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. All of the Dubs’ player information about his salary and net worth are right below.

Jordan Poole was picked 28th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He made his NBA debut for the Warriors on October 24, 2019 coming off from bench. Due to many injuries in the Warriors squad, Poole started to be an important player for the San Francisco franchise during this season. Even more during the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

In fact, the Warriors’ guard is averaging 17 points with 51% in Field Goals and 39% from the 3-point line in 28 minutes of play in 21 games of this playoffs. In addition, Poole is currently playing his third season as Warriors’ player. Unexpectedly, the “Kid Splash” leveled up his game to be part of the starting lineup for Steve Kerr.

For example, during the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Poole led the NBA in the free-throw percentage with 92%. He is above players like Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, which have a more significant role for the Warriors in this category. Check out his salary and net worth below.

Jordan Poole's contract

According to Spotrac, an specialized website, Jordan Poole signed a 4-year deal worth $10,090,879 with the Golden State Warriors as a rookie. This deal includes $10,090,879 that are guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $2,522,720. In 2022-23, Poole will earn a base salary of $3,901,399, while carrying a cap hit of $3,901,399 and a dead cap value of $3,901,399.

Jordan Poole's net worth

According to many specialized websites, Poole's net worth is currently an estimated of $3.9 million dolllars. In fact, this numbers is doble from what he was worth last year. This is due an increased amount of minutes and relevance for Steve Kerr's game system in the Warriors.