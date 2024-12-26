Karl-Anthony Towns praises Victor Wembanyama with hilarious remarks after Knicks' win over Spurs

Victor Wembanyama put on an unforgettable performance at Madison Square Garden, though he couldn’t prevent the San Antonio Spurs from falling 117-114 to the New York Knicks. Despite the loss, Wemby’s performance left a lasting impression, particularly on Karl-Anthony Towns, who shared a humorous comment about the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year center after the game.

During a post-game interview, Towns was asked about Wembanyama and joked about the young center’s remarkable height. “Just find the potion somewhere to be 7’5, 7’6,” said the Knicks star, sparking laughter from everyone in the room.

The conversation continued with a reporter asking if Towns noticed any similarities between his game and Wembanyama’s. “I’m not as tall, what similarity?” Towns replied. The reporter pointed out, “You’re both seven feet,” to which Towns quickly corrected him: “No, no, no. I’m seven feet… He’s way past seven feet,” drawing more laughs from those present.

Towns’ observation is not without merit. Victor Wembanyama, standing at 7’3″, is the second tallest player in the NBA, tied with Phoenix Suns’ Bol Bol. The only player taller than them is Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Edey, who is listed at 7’4″.

Despite his towering physical frame, Wembanyama’s game goes far beyond the typical center. Known for his versatility, he has repeatedly shown his ability to move around the court and make an impact in unexpected ways. His all-around performance in New York was a testament to his skills, as he led the Spurs with 42 points, 18 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 9, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Josh Hart also impressed by Wembanyama

Wembanyama’s performance at Madison Square Garden was so impressive that another Knicks player, besides Towns, also took the time to praise him after the game. Josh Hart commented, “Wemby is something special. Once the veterans hang up their sneakers, the league will be in excellent hands with him at the helm.”

Hart further elaborated on his thoughts about the future of the NBA, saying, “Bron (James), KD (Kevin Durant), Steph (Curry)—what are they all? Damn near 40? It sure feels that way. Once they step away, the league will truly be in good hands with Wemby and fellow young star Anthony Edwards.”

What’s next for Wembanyama?

Although Wembanyama’s individual performances continue to impress, the Spurs have struggled to find consistency as a team. With a young roster still developing, they are facing an up-and-down 2024-25 season. The loss to the Knicks left them with a 15-15 record, placing them 11th in the Western Conference standings. San Antonio will look to bounce back this Friday when they face the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

