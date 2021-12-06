Last week, Tom Thibodeau made a shocking decision when he announced Kemba Walker would no longer be part of the New York Knicks rotation. Check out what the veteran point guard had to say about it.

Following an impressive performance last season, the New York Knicks headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with high expectations. Having made it to the playoffs after so many years looked like a stepping stone for the future.

However, the Knicks have failed to build from there this season. Instead of looking like the team who made it into the postseason in incredible fashion, they've shown weaknesses more reminiscent of their defeat to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020-21 NBA playoffs.

Tim Thibodeau decided it was time to make some drastic changes and he shockingly left Kemba Walker out of the team's rotation. A few days later, the veteran point guard has opened up about this situation.

Knicks news: Kemba Walker breaks the silence after being left out of team's rotation

The Knicks had reasons for optimism when they signed Walker. He looked like a great addition that would help them get things going offensively and secure buckets game after game. However, he hasn't been the answer to their problems and, in fact, Thibodeau has had enough of his defensive struggles.

“It’s a tough decision to make, but you always have to do what’s best for the team,” Thibodeau explained. Fortunately, Walker doesn't seem to have any hard feelings despite how awful this moment could be for him.

"I could be pissed, but at the end of the day there are some young guys here who look up to me. Maybe I can be a role model. I love being around my teammates and I'm going to cheer them on until I can't anymore," Walker said, via SNY Knick Videos.

"It was tough because I'm a competitor. But I've always been a team guy first. If he feels it's going to make the team better, so be it," he added. It's quite remarkable how Walker reacted to such a tough decision early in the season.

Needless to say, this is not what he expected to be facing at this point. But instead of making a big problem out of this, he understands the example he could set by being there for whatever his teammates need.

Kemba Walker is averaging 11.7 points this season, the lowest in his career. However, things haven't gone exactly well for the Knicks since he was left out, as they lost all three games, which left their record at 11-12.