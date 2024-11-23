Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti chooses the 3 greatest soccer players of all time

Legendary Argentine fullback and Inter Milan icon Javier Zanetti shared his picks for the greatest soccer players to ever grace the game.

Javier Zanetti, who graced the soccer pitch with unparalleled consistency until the age of 40, left an indelible mark on the sport. Known for his time as a stalwart defender for Inter Milan, Zanetti transitioned seamlessly into his role as the club’s vice president after retiring, becoming a respected voice in the soccer world.

Now 51, the Argentine legend continues to offer insights into the sport from a leadership perspective. Recently, in a Q&A session with Ezzequiel, Zanetti weighed in on one of soccer’s most debated topics: the greatest players of all time.

While reflecting on top players in various positions, Zanetti didn’t hesitate when it came time to answer the big question. Who are the three best players in the history of soccer? His answer was simple and definitive:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Pelé, Maradona, Messi,” Zanetti declared, showing no hesitation as he tackled a debate that fuels passionate arguments among fans worldwide.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi of Barcelona is tackled by Javier Zanetti and Esteban Cambiasso of Inter Milan during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at Camp Nou. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Zanetti’s thoughts on Messi vs. Maradona debate

Zanetti has often spoken about the comparisons between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, holding both Argentine legends in the highest regard. Even before Messi’s World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022, Zanetti made it clear where he stood.

Advertisement

see also Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn claims a player was better than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

“Messi is an incredible player. I think he’s on par with Diego,” Zanetti said before Messi’s historic triumph. “I believe many people want Messi to win because of what he represents to the world and the way he plays the game. Lio deserves it, and the team has worked incredibly hard to reach that moment.”

More recently, Zanetti continued his praise for Messi, offering a glowing description of the Inter Miami star. “Messi is Messi because he’s a phenomenon. For me, he’s the essence of soccer,” Zanetti explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He always plays with joy on the pitch, and as Marcelo Bielsa once said, Messi keeps that amateur spirit alive within him,” he continued. “He inspires, he shows it, and he does the hardest thing of all—staying at the top for so many years. Messi continues to do that and represents us Argentines brilliantly around the world.”

see also Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta picks the greatest player in soccer history

The numbers behind Zanetti’s legacy

Zanetti joined Inter Milan in 1995 and spent 14 seasons as a cornerstone of the club’s success until retiring in 2014. Over his illustrious career, he played 858 matches for the Nerazzurri, contributing 21 goals and securing 16 major titles.

Advertisement

Among his honors, Zanetti helped Inter to a historic UEFA Champions League title in 2010 and six Serie A championships, solidifying his legacy as one of the all-time greats.