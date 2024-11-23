Jaguars News: Will QB Trevor Lawrence return to play after the Bye Week?

The talented Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Trevor Lawrence, has already missed two games due to a shoulder injury. After a week of rest, the big question is whether he will return for Week 13.

So far, the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been disappointing. The aspirations that Doug Pederson‘s team had at the start of the season have slowly faded over the weeks. Trevor Lawrence, their star QB, missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, and now the question is whether he will be able to return for Week 13 to help improve the performance of his team.

Just two victories, against the Colts and Patriots, and a frustrating total of nine losses have resulted in a poor campaign for the Jaguars. In addition to the underwhelming performance of their players throughout the season, a large number of injuries (some of them serious) have contributed to this concerning situation.

The team’s latest performance ended in a resounding defeat to the Detroit Lions, with a lopsided score of 52-6. After the game, while analyzing various scenarios regarding Lawrence’s potential return to the field, coach Doug Pederson addressed these questions.

“I mean we’ll see. We’ll see how he does during the week of this bye and see where he’s at,” Jaguars head coach said. “I’m not going to commit right now obviously. We still have a ways away, but we’ll see. We’ll see how he does this week, and we have time, so we’ll figure that out.”

Trevor Lawrence #16 and head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars talk in the third quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Although Trevor Lawrence played in most of the games where his team struggled to make an impact against their opponents, his absence in the last two games has led to an offense that has scored just 13 points, picked up only 20 first downs, and has yet to gain 200 yards of offense in a game.

Lawrence’s active participation despite his absence

Although the franchise player of the Jaguars missed his team’s last two games due to a shoulder injury, he was seen very close to the field, not only supporting his teammates but also giving instructions to his teammate Mac Jones.

“We had great conversations on the sideline, things that he saw. So yeah, that’s something that he can definitely get a little different perspective, calmer eyes, and see how the game flows,” Pederson stated.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

When could Lawrence return to play?

Although there is still no certainty about Trevor Lawrence’s full recovery from his injury, the fact is that the quarterback has been inactive for over 20 days, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are welcoming a bye week this weekend.

If his full recovery and return to the field are confirmed, these are the games ahead for the Jaguars to finish the regular season as decently as possible:

vs Houston Texas, December 1st

vs Tennessee Titans, December 8th

vs New York Jets, December 15th

vs Las Vegas Raiders, December 22nd

vs Tennessee Titans, December 29th