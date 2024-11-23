Sidney Crosby, captain of the Penguins, has amassed an impressive fortune thanks to his talent and multimillion-dollar contracts. With a career full of achievements, his net worth reflects his success both on and off the ice.

Sidney Crosby, considered by many as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, has left an indelible mark on the NHL. But he has not only dazzled with his skills but also with his impressive recent fortune.

The star began his professional hockey career at a young age and quickly demonstrated his talent, being selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins as the first overall pick in the 2005 draft.

Since his debut in the league, he has earned the nickname “The Captain“, not only for his leadership on the team but also for his exceptional skills on the ice. Off the rink, he has built a solid business career​…

What is Sidney Crosby’s net worth?

Sidney Crosby, one of the most prominent figures in the NHL, has a net worth of $75 million as of November 2024, according to sources like Sportskeeda. Meanwhile, his annual salary stands at $12 million​.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on during the first period Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on February 29, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The extensive fortune of the renowned Pittsburgh Penguins captain is the result of his exceptional career in the NHL, supported by substantial contracts, strategic endorsement deals and smart financial decisions.

In June 2021, he earned the title of the highest-paid NHL player of all time, due to his large rewards and earnings, especially the $129 million he made throughout his career, surpassing Jaromir Jagr’s $127 million.

His entire career has been spent playing for the Penguins, securing significant contract extensions, such as a 12-year, $104.4 million deal in 2012. He has also signed sponsorship deals with brands like Adidas and CCM.

He has won three Stanley Cup titles (2009, 2016, 2017) and has been awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s Most Valuable Player twice. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2016 as the best player in the playoffs.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024. (Source: Cole Burston/Getty Images)

All these achievements have not only increased his popularity, along with that of the iconic team, which has ranked first among the 32 NHL teams with the most followers, but also his value both on and off the ice.

Sidney Crosby’s earnings from Pittsburgh Penguins

2024-25 | $3 million

2023-24 | $3 million

2022-23 | $3 million

2021-22 | $9 million

2020-21 | $9.6 million

2019-20 | $9 million

2018-19 | $10 million

2017-18 | $10.9 million

2016-17 | $10.9 million

2015-16 | $12 million

2014-15 | $12 million

2013-14 | $12 million

2012-13 | $4.4 million

2011-12 | $9 million

2010-11 | $9 million

2009-10 | $9 million

2008-09 | $9 million

2007-08 | $3.7 million

2006-07 | $3.7 million

2005-06 | $3.7 million

Sidney Crosby’s endorsments

Sidney Crosby has built an impressive career off the ice through his endorsement deals and sponsorships, earning millions extra by being the ambassador and face of several major industry brands.

He has been a key ambassador for the sportswear brand Reebok, which later became part of CCM, a manufacturer of hockey equipment. His partnership is one of the longest-lasting and offered him $1.4 million.

The popular Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has been one of his most notable partnerships, especially in his home country. He has appeared in commercials alongside other Canadian athletes, further cementing his status.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) looks on during the third period in the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils on April 24, 2021. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Without a doubt, he has successfully translated his hockey success into his sponsorship deals, which have helped him remain among the highest-paid athletes in the world, with an estimated value surpassing $10 million annually.

The list of his sponsorships is quite long, and since the beginning of his career, he has been associated with several prominent and respected brands, such as Reebok, which has been with him from day one. Check out the rest:

Gatorade

Coca-Cola

Under Armour

Rolex

Bell Canada

Nike

Scotiabank

Bell Let’s Talk

SiriusXM

Sidney Crosby’s investments

Sidney Crosby has made several investments in addition to signing contracts. In 2009, he decided to create his own charitable foundation to support children in need, which he eventually named the Sidney Crosby Foundation.

Through its work, the foundation supports young people facing difficulties by providing resources and opportunities, such as donating hockey equipment to youth teams in his hometown, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby looks on during the second period in Game Five of the First Round in the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Islanders on May 24, 2021. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Additionally, it promotes the health and well-being of children, with a special focus on those who are homeless or going through challenging situations. Without a doubt, he is not only an example on the field but also off of it.

Sidney Crosby’s real estate holdings

Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Penguins, owns notable real estate that reflects his success. His primary residence is Edgeworth House, located in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh.

This colonial-style home was purchased by Crosby in 2009 and renovated in 2013, with an estimated value of $4.1 million. The property features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, blending elegance and comfort.

In addition to this luxurious property, he owns a residence in his hometown of Nova Scotia, Canada. While the details of this home remain private, it is known to hold significant emotional value for the player.

It has also been mentioned that he owns a strategic property in Pittsburgh near the Penguins’ stadium, although details of this property are kept discreet, according to sources like Sportskeeda.