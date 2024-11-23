Buckeyes News: HC Ryan Day issues strong statement on the relevance of Will Howard in the game

Ahead of a big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana, HC Ryan Day emphasized the importance of Will Howard in his team's game plan.

NCAAF is entering its defining stage, with top teams awaiting to know their fate as the season comes to a close. The Ohio State Buckeyes will host Indiana at their stadium, and ahead of this major matchup, HC Ryan Day made it clear what Will Howard means to his team and its development.

Throughout the outstanding season carried out by the Buckeyes, the talented QB has been key in most of their games. Currently, Ohio State has accumulated 9 victories, with only one loss, a narrow defeat to the Oregon Ducks by just one point.

With the goal of going as far as possible this season and, of course, achieving as many victories as possible, Coach Ryan Day knows that Howard’s talent and his presence on the field have a positive impact on his team.

“This game is won with players. … He can get you into the right play, he can make adjustments in game,” the head coach Day said about his quarterback on ESPN College GameDay.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

“There’s going to be momentum swings in a game. Get everybody on the same page, get back out on the field, and have the resilience like he did in the Penn State game to maybe have something go sideways, and get back down and get us in the end zone,” Day also added.

Ohio faces a crucial matchup against Indiana

The Buckeyes, led by Ryan Day, have just two games remaining, and the coach knows they must give their all to secure both victories. If they manage to do so, they will know that a strong position in the playoffs is within their reach.

A loss to Indiana would be a tough blow for the Buckeyes, and on top of that, they will have to face this matchup without a key player like Seth McLaughlin, who is out for the rest of the year with a torn Achilles.

“We’re crushed for Seth and our team, but once that wears off, you’ve got to move on,” HC Ryan Day said, per the Columbus Dispatch.

Despite this loss, Day trusts his offensive line to support Howard: “Those guys got a very good practice, a very spirited practice. I’m excited for those guys to get in there and have a great game. It’s a great opportunity for those guys now. They’ve both played a lot of football. We’ve won a lot of games with Carson at center, and Austin has played.”

The Buckeyes face a tough finish to the regular season

In addition to the tough matchup against Indiana, Will Howard and his teammates will close out their regular season next weekend against another challenging opponent.

The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Ohio to face Ryan Day’s team next Saturday, November 30, in the final matchup for both teams before the playoffs.