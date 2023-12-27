Death, taxes, and Kevin Durant getting into it with NBA media or NBA fans. Like clockwork, it didn’t take long before the two-time champion dismissed a rumor about his alleged frustration with the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, perhaps the most reliable source when it comes to NBA news, reported that Durant has grown sick and tired of Bradley Beal’s constant absences and his team’s struggles this season:

“Let’s start with Kevin Durant. He talked to people around the Phoenix organization. They can feel the frustration with Durant. Part of it is because of the missed game for Bradley Beal. This team was built around those three stars,” reported Woj. “They lack the assets to go out and improve this team. This is something they have to manage in Phoenix with Kevin Durant. It’s a stark reminder of how short of a window. This team needs to win big and win big quickly. Having Kevin Durant still play at an All-NBA level and be healthy, there’s a lot at stake for this organization.”

Durant Dismisses Woj Report

Durant took to Instagram to claim that Woj’s report wasn’t accurate, adding that it’s crazy that people ignore when his teammates speak highly on him, but don’t hesitate to believe negative reports about him.

“Woj says somebody else ‘feels’ that I’m frustrated and it turned into me being mentally checked out. This sh*t crazy, these people can flat-out lie on my name and make sh*t up and you people will believe it. But when my teammates and coaches speak on how I am as a teammate, you ignore it lol,” Durant wrote.

The reality is that the Suns aren’t playing good basketball right now, and Durant does have a tendency to bail on his teammates and throw them under the bus when things don’t go his way, so it’s hard not to believe the most reliable source of NBA news for the past two decades when he reports something like this.