Brooklyn Nets superstar got brutally honest on how his status as a part-time player took a toll on his team's chemistry. Check out what he had to say about it.

The Brooklyn Nets went from being the preseason favorites to win the NBA championship to getting swept in the first round of the playoffs as a play-in team. And Kyrie Irving had a lot to do with that.

Irving's decision to protest NYC's vaccine mandate kept him off the floor for most of the season, failing to develop any sort of chemistry with his teammates. He was solid more often than not when able to play, but that took a toll on their chances in the playoffs.

The former firs-overall pick cited the lack of chemistry as one of the biggest issues in their series against the Celtics. Now, he's finally taking the blame for not being around and how that affected his team.

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Says He Let The Team Down

“I think it was just really heavy emotionally this season,” Irving said after the swept. “We all felt it. I felt like I was letting the team down at a point where I wasn’t able to play. We were trying to exercise every option for me to play, but I never wanted it to just be about me. And I think it became a distraction at times.”

He's Not Going Anywhere

If anything, getting swept in the first round after being the biggest candidate to win has only motivated Irving. He claims he's got no intention of playing somewhere else and will look to 'manage' the franchise alongside Kevin Durant:

“In terms of my extension, man, I don’t really plan on going anywhere,” the All-Star guard added. “So this is just added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years.”

Irving is eligible for a 5-year, $248 million supermax contract extension. However, given his history of injuries, unjustified absences, off-court antics, and playoff underperformances, one can only wonder if the Nets will be willing to pay him that much.