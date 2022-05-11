Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was having a good time and streaming while playing some GTA. But suddenly, things got a little out of control.

Where Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving goes, controversy follows. He's known for being one of the most talented NBA players of all time and for often saying things that come back to bite him.

Brooklyn's season came to an early end again this time. Despite being the oddsmakers' favorites to win the NBA championship, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round in just four games.

Needless to say, Kyrie and all players are entitled to some time off and a nice vacation. But it seems like Irving took it a bit up a notch, as he appeared to be high during an online stream of Grand Theft Auto,and... things got a little weird.

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Was Seemingly High During Live Stream

"F**k outta here bruh," the guard said. "That's how you know I'm getting tired, when I start telling myself jokes. As you see, I just been running around this whole time, doing sh*t."

Kyrie was laughing and coughing and for reasons no one can tell, he started talking about OnlyFans. With no context whatsoever, entirely out of the blue, he shared his thoughts on the platform:

"Ayy yo, y'all gotta chill, man. Yo, if you have an OnlyFans account, I have no comment. None. None whatsoever. I have no problem with OnlyFans, none. None. You won't get my debit card though, I'll tell you that," Irving said. "You won't even get a free subscription from me, I'm sorry. I have no problem with it, don't get me wrong. That's not for me. It may be for you. Y'know what I mean? Keep the tissue papers off ya night stand.

Obviously, it didn't take long before the fans started reacting on the comments and asking him if he was high. But then, Kyrie realized that he may have talked a little too much and that it may have not been the best decision:

"Bruhhh, what? Yo, bro, what? Aww man, look at that, I opened up the door for some weird sh*t," Irving added. "Y'all, I shouldn't even have said that bruh shouldn't even have said it."

Irving Mocks His Haters, Call Them Cockroaches

As per usual, Uncle Drew didn't miss the chance to take a big shot at his many critics and haters. Shortly after his OnlyFans rant, Irving started mocking some fans, going as far as to call them 'cockroaches':

"It's but so long you can say the same jokes," Irving said. "'Oh Kyrie, what are you doing at home?' That's how y'all sound to me. "Oh, what are you doing at home, are you going to Cancun?" 'Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my god.' That's how y'all sound to me, cockroaches."

Well, Kyrie's on vacation, so he's free to do as he pleases. He's a human being like the rest of us. But don't go playing the victim or acting as a moral example if you're going to be calling people names.