Laker News: Franchise owner Jeanie Buss reveals key reasons behind JJ Redick’s hiring

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has opened up about the reasoning behind the team’s decision to bring in JJ Redick as their new head coach.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on after the Laker defeated the Atlanta Hawks 87-86 in a 2024 NBA Summer League game
Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on after the Laker defeated the Atlanta Hawks 87-86 in a 2024 NBA Summer League game

By Gianni Taina

Following the Los Angeles Lakers‘ early playoff exit against the Denver Nuggets, the front office decided to make a bold change by parting ways with Darvin Ham and bringing in JJ Redick, a former NBA sharpshooter with no prior coaching experience.

The decision took many by surprise, as Redick transitions from his role as a popular podcaster and ESPN analyst to the head coach of a team featuring superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Despite his lack of coaching credentials, Redick’s deep understanding of the game and his fresh perspective were key factors in Buss’s decision. The Lakers owner and her team believe that Redick’s approach will bring a new dynamic to the franchise, particularly in the development of younger players.

Buss explains the decision to hire Redick

Speaking on the Petros and Money show on AM 570, Buss offered more insight into the Lakers’ choice. “We wanted to kind of think a different way,” Buss explained. “Really, he’s got a vision. I’m not comfortable talking about the basketball stuff, but we were looking for a candidate that would bring something different and really invest in developing young players.”

Head coach JJ Redick greets Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers before a press conference. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Head coach JJ Redick greets Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers before a press conference. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Buss went on to emphasize that the team is fully committed to supporting Redick as he takes on this new challenge. “J.J. is the right person for us. Again, I just want to work to really speak for itself, so I don’t want to hype it and say it’s gonna be a home run. We have to give him time to establish what he wants to establish. He knows what this league is about and I think he’ll be a great leader”.

NBA Rumors: Lakers quietly search for the next superstar to succeed LeBron James

NBA Rumors: Lakers quietly search for the next superstar to succeed LeBron James

Gianni Taina

