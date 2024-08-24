Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers quietly search for the next superstar to succeed LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning for the future, aiming to ensure their success beyond the LeBron James era.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Lakers are at a pivotal moment. With LeBron James‘ career nearing its end, the franchise is looking to secure its future and maintain its competitiveness in the NBA.

LeBron’s arrival marked a turning point in the history of the Lakers. The four-time MVP has led the team to multiple conference finals and reignited fan passion. However, as the end of his career approaches, the Lakers must start planning for the future.

Although the idea of a team without LeBron seems unthinkable, the reality is that all great players eventually retire. The Lakers are doing everything they can to ensure the franchise remains competitive for years to come, and finding a successor to LeBron is a critical part of that plan.

Who will be the star player destined to replace LeBron James with the Lakers?

Rumors suggest that the young star of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, could be the one chosen to take the reins of the team after the LeBron era in Los Angeles Lakers.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a free throw during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a free throw during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor, in a recent episode of The Ringer’s The Mismatch, noted that the Lakers are keeping a close eye on Luka Doncic as a future addition to the team. “I’ve reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set on Luka [Doncic] for the future. We’ll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals. Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out. But the Lakers, by not trading their future picks, are clearly still thinking long-term at this point.”

Advertisement
Magic Johnson reveals his pick for the NBA GOAT: Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan?

see also

Magic Johnson reveals his pick for the NBA GOAT: Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan?

Why Doncic could be the perfect successor to LeBron James?

Doncic and James share a similar style of play, characterized by their court vision, scoring ability, and leadership. A duo consisting of Doncic and Anthony Davis would be an unstoppable force in the league. However, acquiring Doncic will not be an easy task, as the Slovenian star is under contract with the Mavericks for several more years.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Chelsea FC star chooses his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Chelsea FC star chooses his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Miami midfielder makes major statement about Lionel Messi’s influence
Soccer

Inter Miami midfielder makes major statement about Lionel Messi’s influence

Messi over Haaland: Guardiola’s unshakable belief in the greatest forward
Soccer

Messi over Haaland: Guardiola’s unshakable belief in the greatest forward

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Cincinnati live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 28
Soccer

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Cincinnati live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 28

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions