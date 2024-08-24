NBA Rumors: Lakers quietly search for the next superstar to succeed LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning for the future, aiming to ensure their success beyond the LeBron James era.

The Los Angeles Lakers are at a pivotal moment. With LeBron James‘ career nearing its end, the franchise is looking to secure its future and maintain its competitiveness in the NBA.

LeBron’s arrival marked a turning point in the history of the Lakers. The four-time MVP has led the team to multiple conference finals and reignited fan passion. However, as the end of his career approaches, the Lakers must start planning for the future.

Although the idea of a team without LeBron seems unthinkable, the reality is that all great players eventually retire. The Lakers are doing everything they can to ensure the franchise remains competitive for years to come, and finding a successor to LeBron is a critical part of that plan.

Who will be the star player destined to replace LeBron James with the Lakers?

Rumors suggest that the young star of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, could be the one chosen to take the reins of the team after the LeBron era in Los Angeles Lakers.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a free throw during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor, in a recent episode of The Ringer’s The Mismatch, noted that the Lakers are keeping a close eye on Luka Doncic as a future addition to the team. “I’ve reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set on Luka [Doncic] for the future. We’ll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals. Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out. But the Lakers, by not trading their future picks, are clearly still thinking long-term at this point.”

Why Doncic could be the perfect successor to LeBron James?

Doncic and James share a similar style of play, characterized by their court vision, scoring ability, and leadership. A duo consisting of Doncic and Anthony Davis would be an unstoppable force in the league. However, acquiring Doncic will not be an easy task, as the Slovenian star is under contract with the Mavericks for several more years.