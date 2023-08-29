The Los Angeles Lakers have always been on the market for the best players in the NBA. From Elgin Baylor to LeBron James, most great hoopers in league history have worn the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers are currently one of the teams to beat in the Western Conference. Even if LeBron isn’t getting any younger, GM Rob Pelinka has put together a very solid squad.

But all great things could be even better, which is why they’re reportedly keeping tabs on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation with the Milwaukee Bucks, especially after hinting at leaving the team in the future.

Lakers Will Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

“The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise,” he added.

Of course, this is all speculation and Giannis is still under contract. But if he refuses to sign an extension as he hinted at, expect the Lakers to be heavy players in their pursuit of the Greek Freak.