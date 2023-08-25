For years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the driving forces in the NBA. He’s the heart and soul of the Milwaukee Bucks, and the main reason why they won a championship a couple of years ago.

Giannis doubled down on his commitment to the Bucks when he signed that big extension. Several teams were keeping tabs on his situation, but he wanted to win one in Wisconsin.

That may no longer be the case, though, as he recently hinted at not signing another extension if he doesn’t like the direction the team is heading. Needless to say, multiple teams will follow this story quite closely.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hints At Leaving The Bucks

“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do,” Giannis told the New York Times. “And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

“The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise it doesn’t make sense,” Antetokounmpo said. “But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.”

That puts plenty of pressure on the Milwaukee Bucks’ front office. And if they’re not sure about his plans for the future, they might have no choice but to explore a trade.

When Will Giannis Become A Free Agent?

Giannis is about to enter the third season of the five-year, $228 million extension he signed, meaning he would have two years left.