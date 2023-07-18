LeBron James did lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship. However, other than that, his tenure in Southern California has been far from the most remarkable in his career.

He’s not to blame for that, as he’s still put up monster numbers despite joining the team on the back end of his career. But still, he’s far from Lakers royalty if judged by most metrics.

That’s why the debate about him getting his jersey retired or even a statue in Los Angeles has been so controversial. Even so, Lakers legend James Worthy believes the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers should both build him a statue.

James Worthy Says Lakers Should Build A Statue Of LeBron James

“But I think his overall greatness, when you have a player like LeBron, who breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s [all-time scoring] record in Los Angeles, does it as a Laker, then wins a championship as a Laker, you can’t argue that he could get a statue in Los Angeles,“ Worthy said.

“And he could get one in Cleveland as well. So, I don’t know about Miami, but bringing one to Cleveland and Los Angeles, it’s doable, in my opinion,” he concluded.

Being great overall doesn’t mean being great for one team, and the Lakers used to have very high standards for the players they honored, so this will continue to be a controversial subject for years to come.