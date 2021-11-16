Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady was livid at the NBA for including Anthony Davis on the "Top 75" list ahead of Dwight Howard and took a shot at the young star.

The NBA's Top 75 players list has fueled plenty of controversies around social media. And even though it's been a while since the list was published, people still debate whether Lakers star Anthony Davis should've been ahead of Dwight Howard.

Not so long ago, Howard was the undisputed best big man on the planet, and it's not like he had a short prime. He won 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards, was an 8-time All-Star, led the league in blocks twice, five times in rebounds, and was a 5-time All-Defensive team member.

Moreover, Howard led a subpar Orlando Magic team to the NBA Finals at 24 years old, which is far more than what Davis accomplished before joining the LeBron James-led Lakers. That's why Tracy McGrady tore apart that narrative and stood by Howard in this debate.

Tracy McGrady Says Anthony Davis Hasn't Had A Better Career Than Dwight Howard

"That's a travesty," McGrady told Sports Illustrated. "And, I'm gonna say this: Dwight Howard deserves to be on that list for 8-straight years that he was extremely dominant. And I just can't believe some of the guys they have on the list that I'm looking at, like Anthony Davis. No disrespect to Anthony Davis, but before he got to LeBron James and won that Championship with the Lakers, I mean... you’re trying to tell me if Anthony Davis was to retire right now he has a better career than Dwight Howard? No way."

"You can't be mad at this list," T-Mac added. "I look at Tony Parker. Tony Parker deserves to be on this list. There are guys that are not on there that should be on there and there are guys that are on there that I feel shouldn't be on there."

Talent-wise, there's no doubt that Davis is a historically great talent. But when it comes to his résumé, there's just no way he should've been ahead of Dwight. That's not hating, it's just a fact.