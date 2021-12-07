It's been a complicated season for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. They entered the year as one of the most overpowered teams in the NBA, yet they haven't been able to live up to that status.

James in particular has struggled the most. It's not that he's not been as good or efficient as per usual, but he's had to deal with multiple injuries and even with a false positive COVID-19 test.

Being in and out of the rotation has messed with his rhythm and hasn't allowed him to adapt to playing next to Russell Westbrook. It has also raised some concerns about his durability at this point in his career. That's why The King addressed the media to discuss some of these matters.

LeBron James Shares Big Update On His Health

“I feel decent physically,” James told the press. “I’m still getting back to where I was before I think the second time we played Houston, when the injury occurred late into the fourth quarter. And then the suspension and then the false positive all kind of just knocked me in and out of rhythm as the season has started so far. As far as my wind: only way to get back on there is to put in the time in, the work on the floor, as we did today. Practice, got up and down. That was good for my heart rate. And also in the games, as well.”

James Says He Needs More Time Next To Westbrook

When it comes to Russell Westbrook, the fit next to him and Anthony Davis has always been questionable, to say the least. Nonetheless, James is still a believer and thinks they just need more time:

“We haven’t had enough games together to know exactly what’s gonna work the best for our team long term,” James told the media, per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

LeBron Reacts To The Frank Vogel Criticism

Coach Frank Vogel has drawn plenty of criticism during the Lakers' tough start to the season. And, while he didn't want to answer whether that criticism was fair or not, James had his coach's back:

“I think criticism comes with the job,” the veteran star said. “Frank is a strong-minded guy. He has a great coaching staff. And we as his players have to do a better job of going out and producing on the floor. We’re a team and an organization that don’t mind some adversity, that don’t mind people saying things about us, because it comes with the territory. And we have a lot of guys on this team that have been bulletin-board material for quite a long time, so it don’t quite bother us. Frank doesn’t care and we don’t either, about what people are saying."

It's still too early in the season so they shouldn't sound off the alarms. Also, they have a positive record when LeBron suits up. But if the Lakers don't improve soon, look for them to make plenty of moves ahead of the deadline.