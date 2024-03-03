LeBron James continues to make NBA history every single time he suits up for the Los Angeles Lakers. He just topped the 40,000-point plateau, becoming the first and only player ever to score that many points.

He’s still going strong in his 21st season in the league, and while he’s not the only guy to play for more than two decades, no one has been able to put up these kinds of numbers at this point in their careers.

James spends well over $1 million a year to keep his body finely tuned, and his work ethic and privileged genetics have also helped him stay on top for so long. However, some think there’s also another factor involved.

Kevin Garnett Says LeBron Takes PEDs

Recently, NBA legend Kevin Garnett took a big shot at his former rival, accusing him of being ‘on that Balco,’ referring to the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative, which was recently tangled up in a huge scandal for supplying PEDs to professional athletes:

“Can Bronny get a bucket on Bron?” Garnett asked Paul Pierce on their show. “Yeah, for sure,” Pierce responded. “You seen his dad? His dad on that Balco, he on that new juice,” Garnett continued.

Former UFC Star Says LeBron And Him Take The Same PEDs

This isn’t the first time that James has been accused of that. Not so long ago, former UFC star Chael Sonnen defended the legendary forward for using PEDs, stating that other hoopers wouldn’t be able to do what he does even if they also took them:

“Other basketball players will hear about what LeBron does and go, ‘That doesn’t matter.’ If you knew what these performance enhancers did, you’d know it does matter,” Sonnen said on the Flagrant podcast.

Notably, the former UFC fighter didn’t stop there. He actually claimed that they have the same PED supplier, so he knows firsthand what he’s taking and who’s selling it to him:

“We have the same drug guy; I know exactly what he’s doing,” Sonnen said. “EPO [Erythropoietin] matters; it’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters. EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you the endurance to play all game long. It’s the king of performance enhancers. EPO is king to everything. That’s why cyclists do it.”

An investigation revealed that several associates of James were tied to the BALCO scandal, but LeBron was cleared by the DEA. Perhaps Garnett knows something the rest of us don’t, or maybe he’s just trying to be petty to one of his biggest rivals.

It’s hard to think of someone being as dominant as LeBron James has been without getting some kind of help. Then again, those are some big-time accusations, and no one should make those kinds of claims without proof.

At the end of the day, these stories and urban legends will always be around, and it’s highly unlikely that James will even consider addressing those rumors or keep this story going. That’s definitely not in his best interests.