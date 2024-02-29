LeBron James delivered one of the best performances of his career to help the Los Angeles Lakers erase a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Clippers. Another epic night for the King in the NBA.

When all seemed lost, James took control of the game in an extraordinary duel with Kawhi Leonard. A demonstration that if the Lakers make it to the playoffs, anything can be possible with LeBron on the court.

The numbers of what happened at Crypto Arena are incredible. It was the greatest comeback in the fourth quarter for LeBron James in his entire career, and the Lakers hadn’t overcome a deficit of more than 19 points in that period since 2003.

The 39-year-old veteran scored more points (19-16) than the entire Clippers roster in that last quarter. Despite Paul George not playing, his opponent had stars like Leonard, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

LeBron James delivers epic comeback against the Clippers

LeBron James hit five three-pointers in the last quarter and kept the Los Angeles Lakers alive in a tough race in the Western Conference to make the playoffs. In Year 21, the King revealed his secret.

“It’s just a zone, and you can’t really describe it. You wish you could stay in it forever, but obviously it checks out once the game ends. But during it, you don’t feel anything. It’s just like a superpower feel.“

Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham acknowledged that James’ performance was worthy of a superhero. “He had to take the cape, tuck it under his seat on the bench, I guess. It was time for him to whip it out. He definitely did that, put the cape on and just got aggressive and got into good rhythm.”