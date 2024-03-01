LeBron James has four NBA rings from three different franchises. But what if he played for a fourth team? According to Draymond Green, the King would have already secured a fifth championship had he joined the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn, the Dubs big man addressed his team’s failed attempt to land LeBron from the Los Angeles Lakers before the February trade deadline, explaining how getting James would have all but secured the title for the Bay area.

“The basketball I think that’s the easiest part,” Green said about how James would settle in next to Stephen Curry and company. “Because you got a bunch of guys who know the game and ain’t in competition with the next guy. Very at peace with where they are. The number one thing would be to win. You also have a group of guys that know how to win… I think that teams win the championship, no problem.”

Needless to say, the idea of seeing James and Curry on the same team is threatening for the rest of the league. Let alone if that team also has the likes of Green and Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr as head coach in a franchise with a great track record of success.

“Locker room-wise I think you have mature individuals that understand each other because we got families, we got appreciation for where we are in our spaces,” Green added. “Like-minded individuals that would enjoy some great vino all the time. We would gamble, we have things in common. How does it work? We’re all secure in who we are.”

Carmelo Anthony disagrees, says Warriors wouldn’t be champions with LeBron

Many will probably believe Green’s right, but not everyone may agree. Carmelo Anthony, for instance, said on the same show that he wouldn’t view the Warriors as title favorites even with LeBron in the lineup.

“I don’t think they win a championship. I don’t think so because guess what? If LeBron is going to Golden State, you gotta build another team,” Anthony said. “He outta there, Klay is gone, he can’t stay! It’s gonna be them two and Kuminga…”

While Melo may have raised many eyebrows, he has a fair point. If a James trade to Golden State makes one think of the Dubs as potential champions, is because of the mere possibility of seeing him and Curry together.

Both continue to defy Father Time by putting their respective teams on their backs, and joining forces would certainly let them take some weight off their shoulders.

But it’s still a team sport, and even two legends may not be enough to carry an entire team. Either way, the Lakers were not interesting in the Warriors’ offer, so this will remain as a hypothetic scenario.