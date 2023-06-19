The Los Angeles Lakers will be on the market for an upgrade at the point guard position. They knocked on the door of the NBA Finals, and LeBron James might not be able to carry the load on his own.

Notably, there won’t be that many options available, especially at the price they could pay due to their salary cap limitations. But as usually happens with the purple and gold, they could still find a way.

With Chris Paul being traded to the Washington Wizards and likely waived or re-routed somewhere else, NBA insider Marc Stein believes the Lakers could lead the race to get him.

Lakers Lead The Race For Chris Paul

“Chris Paul made almost $10 million in extra guaranteed salary via this trade and, if waived by Washington, can choose his next team … albeit with Phoenix ineligible to re-sign him,” Stein wrote.

“There will be lots of interest, with the Lakers at the forefront, if CP3 reaches free agency,” he added.

Paul is one of LeBron’s best friends and he always dreamed of playing for the Lakers. His family still lives in Los Angeles after his days with the Los Angeles Clippers, so it would make sense.

Of course, Paul isn’t getting any younger and has struggled to stay healthy over the past three years or so, but he’d sign at a major discount, and he’d still be a big upgrade over most PGs in the league.