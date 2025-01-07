IBF Heavyweight Champion challenges Jake Paul after controversial Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has become an easy target for professional boxers after his fight with Mike Tyson last year. Paul, 27, coaxed the former undisputed heavyweight champion back into the ring after a 14-year absence from professional boxing. As expected, the younger Paul secured a comfortable victory by decision, while Tyson, at 58 years old, clearly showed the effects of time.

Since then, numerous big names in boxing have challenged Jake Paul, many aiming to avenge “Iron” Mike’s loss. While they may not openly admit it, these boxers are also enticed by the prospect of a significant payday for what they likely see as an easy night’s work.

In an interview with Box Nation, IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois explained why he joined the growing list of fighters challenging Paul. “You’ve got to, man. He’s taken liberties with Mike. For the boxing community. To make some noise. Easy money. That would be a crazy shot, wouldn’t it? Giving a YouTuber a chance to become heavyweight champion of the world… I don’t know, let’s see… Money talks.”

Dubois: An Unstoppable Force at Heavyweight

Dubois had an extraordinary year in 2024. Following his 2023 win over the previously unbeaten Jarrell Miller, the British fighter handed Filip Hrgovic his first defeat in a brutal battle in June. Later, he was promoted to full champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the IBF title and solidified his position by delivering a fifth-round knockout to Anthony Joshua, bringing his record to 21 knockouts in 22 wins.

Daniel Dubois celebrates victory after IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, on the Riyadh Season – Wembley Edition card at Wembley Stadium on September 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Dubois’ next fight, however, will not be against Paul. On February 22, he is set to face Joseph Parker. Should he overcome this challenge, Dubois has his sights set on a rematch with Usyk, hoping to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Dubois vs. Paul: An Attractive Fight or a Distraction?

Dubois’ challenge to Jake Paul has ignited intense debate in the boxing world. Critics argue that entertaining a fight with a YouTuber diminishes the sport’s integrity and that world champions should focus on more legitimate and demanding opponents. On the other hand, some see such a fight as an opportunity to highlight the dominance of professional boxers and, of course, as a lucrative business venture.