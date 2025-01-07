Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Lakers will face off against Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling 2024/2025 NBA regular-season showdown. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer. Check here for game times and streaming details to catch all the excitement live.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a high-stakes matchup with playoff implications. Luka Doncic’s Mavericks are aiming to bounce back after a rough stretch of five games that has jeopardized their standing in the race for a top spot.

Across the court, LeBron James and the Lakers are pushing to climb the rankings, with key rivals within striking distance despite Oklahoma City Thunder holding a comfortable lead. A win against a direct competitor could be pivotal in solidifying a path to the playoffs.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks match be played?

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, January 7, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season matchup. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM (ET).

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks – Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 NBA regular season matchup betweenLos Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in the USA on TNT.