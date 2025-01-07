Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Lakers face Dallas Mavericks in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

By Leonardo Herrera

Los Angeles Lakers will face off against Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling 2024/2025 NBA regular-season showdown. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer. Check here for game times and streaming details to catch all the excitement live.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a high-stakes matchup with playoff implications. Luka Doncic’s Mavericks are aiming to bounce back after a rough stretch of five games that has jeopardized their standing in the race for a top spot.

Across the court, LeBron James and the Lakers are pushing to climb the rankings, with key rivals within striking distance despite Oklahoma City Thunder holding a comfortable lead. A win against a direct competitor could be pivotal in solidifying a path to the playoffs.

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks match be played?

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, January 7, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season matchup. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM (ET).

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks – Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks – Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

NBA News: LeBron reveals teams&#039; strategy for key matchups against the Lakers

see also

NBA News: LeBron reveals teams' strategy for key matchups against the Lakers

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 NBA regular season matchup betweenLos Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in the USA on TNT.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Cowboys star helps Jerry Jones recruit top wide receiver for Dak Prescott
NFL

Cowboys star helps Jerry Jones recruit top wide receiver for Dak Prescott

Jimmy Butler's already knows his post-NBA plans amid trade rumors
NBA

Jimmy Butler's already knows his post-NBA plans amid trade rumors

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes could lose key leaders to the Jets
NFL

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes could lose key leaders to the Jets

Former Super Bowl Champion with Tom Brady on the Bucs is candidate for HC role with Patriots
NFL

Former Super Bowl Champion with Tom Brady on the Bucs is candidate for HC role with Patriots

Better Collective Logo