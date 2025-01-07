NHL News: Blackhawks member issues stern warning to interim coach Anders Sorensen

Patience is running short inside the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2024-25 NHL season. Frustration is mounting within the players, and not even the coaches seem to be on the same page regarding the ideal team’s strategy. After losing four out of the last five games, an assistant coach made a bold statement clear to interim coach Anders Sorensen.

The Blackhawks came into the season expecting a losing record, but hoping to see a much better production from Luke Richardson’s team. The results were far from the expectations, those they weren’t precisely high. On December 8, Richardson was fired and Anders Sorensen was appointed as interim head coach for the remainder of the campaign.

With the coaching change behind the bench, the Blackhawks’ mentality shifted entirely, though the results did not. After a month on the job, Sorensen has little to show for his efforts, as the Hawks remain languishing at the bottom of the NHL standings. Many are skeptical about Sorensen’s game plan, given the lack of elite talent in Chicago’s lineup. The interim coach envisions his defensemen adopting an aggressive forecheck while maintaining a strong presence on the blue line.

However, defensive coordinator Kevin Dean is a tad more conservative in that regard, leaning closer to former coach Richardson’s philosophy. He has his doubts about Sorensen’s idea and issued a bold message to his colleague.

Interim head coach Anders Sorensen of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on during practice prior to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field on December 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“I still believe [defensemen] should play [defense] first, and I don’t think I’ll change from that,” Dean stated during an interview with Chicago Sun-Times. “But in today’s NHL, you have to get your ‘D’ activated and contributing in the offense, or you’re going to have a hard time.

“[Sorensen is] more: ‘Let’s go outscore the opposition. Let’s defend hard when we don’t have it, but let’s not try to win 1-0. Let’s go out and make some plays and score some goals.’ “

Dean is not closing the door

Although Dean wants his defense to standout for their defensive talent, first and foremost, he understands the benefits of having offensive-minded players in the blue line. Nowadays, the NHL is stacked with defenseman who lead their team in points and are among top goalscorers.

Despite the Blackhawks have struggled under Sorensen, and the team has allowed 35 goals over the last seven games, Dean believes there are some benefits to the interim coach’s strategy.

‘‘The mindset is more positive: ‘We’re going to make a play here,’ instead of, ‘Let’s not get caught in a jam,’ ’’ Dean said.

Head coach Anders Sorensen of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on during the first period against the St. Louis Blues during the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Nick Foligno sends harsh message to teammates

Forward Nick Foligno has been around some really talented teams over his 18-year career in the NHL. He was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets side that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in history when sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy winners Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2018-19 season. Moreover, Foligno was in the Boston Bruins in their record-breaking team for most points and wins in a regular season.

Thus, Foligno has been accustomed to a certain level of play and commitment he can’t see in this Blackhawks’ roster. While the Hawks hope to get an important win in their upcoming test against Colorado, Foligno issued a very strong admission.

“We’ve said a lot of things and haven’t really followed through on doing them. The biggest thing is walking the walk now,” Foligno confessed, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.