NFL News: Jaguars interested in former Super Bowl champion who coached Aaron Rodgers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the NFL franchises actively searching for a new head coach following the decision to fire Doug Pederson after a disappointing season that ended with a negative 4-13 record. The list of candidates released by the franchise includes a former Super Bowl champion who has coached star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pederson’s departure was not a surprise, as the head coach had already said he suspected the game against the Indianapolis Colts would be his last as Jaguars‘ head coach. In fact, there was a hint of retirement between the lines. The loss at Lucas Oil Stadium confirmed that scenario.

Hiring a Super Bowl champion is not always a guarantee of success, but having coached a star of Rodgers’ caliber is a powerful experience for any coach. The current New York Jets quarterback is known to have innate leadership that must be dealt with, which is why Jacksonville is looking for a high-profile coach.

Which of Aaron Rodgers’ former head coaches will the Jaguars interview?

The former Super Bowl champion who was Aaron Rodgers’ head coach and will now be interviewed by the Jaguars in the coming days is none other than Robert Saleh, who coached the 41-year-old quarterback with the Jets, a franchise he led from off the field from 2021-2024.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on against the Denver Broncos during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saleh was fired from Rodgers’ Jets on October 8, 2024, after a poor start for the New York team, which accumulated a 2-3 record. The 45-year-old head coach had agreed to become an offensive consultant to Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers, but his intention is to return to head coaching. The Jaguars will be keeping an eye on Saleh, who has yet to be interviewed by any organization after his tenure in New York.

When did Robert Saleh win the Super Bowl?

Robert Saleh’s career includes the achievement of winning the Super Bowl during his tenure as defensive quality control coach of the Seattle Seahawks, who won the Vince Lombardi Trophy after claiming the XLVIII edition of the NFL Finals. After that stint, in which he did not occupy a central role, Saleh was linebackers coach of the Jaguars until 2016.

Other candidates to be interviewed by the Jaguars for the HC position.

Jacksonville released a list of its candidates for the head coaching position. Along with Saleh, there is interest in offensive coordinators Kellen Moore (Philadelphia Eagles), Todd Monken (Baltimore Ravens), Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills), Liam Coen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions) and Patrick Graham (Las Vegas Raiders). In addition, the Jaguars also requested an interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.