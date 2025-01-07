Former Super Bowl Champion with Tom Brady on the Bucs is candidate for HC role with Patriots

The last-place finish in the AFC East following the victory over the Bills led the New England Patriots‘ management to take decisive action, firing Jerod Mayo from his position. In an effort to improve next season’s campaign, one of the candidates to be interviewed is a former Super Bowl champion alongside Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Mike Jones on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Byron Leftwich is set to meet with the Patriots’ management to potentially become the new head coach of the franchise.

“Byron Leftwich is interviewing for the New Patriots head coaching job today, I’m told,” Jones stated via @ByMikeJones. Notably, Leftwich served as the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers from 2019 to 2022, culminating in a Super Bowl LV championship.

Robert Kraft’s decision to fire Jerod Mayo came after a disappointing debut season as head coach, which ended with a record of four wins and thirteen losses, placing them at the bottom of the AFC East standings.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing against Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Kraft’s reflection on the tough current situation

Definitely, the New England Patriots‘ first experience without Bill Belichick on the sidelines was far from satisfactory. While the bar had been set high, no one expected such a performance throughout the season.

The Patriots’ management opted for a familiar face in Jerod Mayo, but the results fell short of the franchise’s expectations. As a result, at the end of the season, Robert Kraft made the drastic decision to fire him.

Taking full responsibility, it was the owner himself who, in a press conference, stated he was willing to make any decisions necessary to improve the team’s direction: “We’re gonna do what we got to do to fix it.”

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

The upcoming Draft for the Patriots

One of the first opportunities to start building a competitive roster for the Patriots comes with their selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. After the victory over the Bills, the Foxboro team dropped to fourth place, giving the Titans the chance to pick first overall.

The choice of the new head coach will likely influence the next player to be selected, in a College Football class filled with great talents that could help elevate the franchise.

The schedule for the Patriots’ next season

Home:

Bills, Browns, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Jets, Panthers, Steelers, Raiders

Away:

Bengals, Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jets, Saints, Ravens, Titans